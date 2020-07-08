Clevedon United Junior FC offer free training for boys and girls in pre-school

Clevedon United Junior Football Club are looking for more players to join their side ahead of next season. Archant

Clevedon United Junior Football Club are offering free training for all boys and girls currently in pre-school and starting reception in September 2020.

The first session is on Saturday (July 11) at 9am at Hazel Close, Clevedon, North Somerset.

New players are welcome, email Chris on ridge254@btinternet.com for details.

The FA Charter standard club’s philosophy is to provide children of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play football in a safe and friendly environment and they aim to deliver age-appropriate coaching to support long-term player development and to promote good behaviour and respect for others, on and off the field.

In addition, if you are interested in being a football coach and don’t know where to start or haven’t got any coaching qualifications, then don’t worry as the club will fully fund the FA Level One Coaching Certificate and help you in achieving your goal.

Please email secretary.cujfc@yahoo.com or visit https://www.clevedonunitedjfc.co.uk/ for further information.