Clevedon United JFC look to grow girls’ section
PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 August 2020
Archant
Clevedon United JFC are looking to grow their girls section.
With its popularity growing at grassroots and professional level, girls’ football gives opportunity for youngsters to enjoy sport at a local level.
Clevedon United JFC are looking for girls to join their under-six (new school year one) and under-eight (year two/three) teams and have FA qualified and CRC-checked coaches, who provide a safe and friendly atmosphere, with a focus on fun and positivity.
Covid regulations, including social distancing rules, are adhered to as per the latest intructions from the government and FA.
Training takes place at Hazel Close, Clevedon on Saturday mornings (9.30-10.30am) for under-sixes and Friday evenings (5.30-6.30pm) for under-eights.
The under-eights are due to start playing matches in the Bristol Girls’ League from September.
For more details contact Chrissie (under-six) on maimivice@hotmail.co.uk, Steve (under-eight) on steviefordi@yahoo.co.uk or visit clevedonutdjfc.co.uk.
