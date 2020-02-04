Advanced search

Clevedon United JFC looking to expand girls' section

PUBLISHED: 13:33 04 February 2020

Clevedon United JFC are looking for girls to join their teams

Archant

Clevedon United Junior Football Club are looking for girls from reception age to year three to join their squads.

All are welcome, with no previous football experience necessary.

The girls' squad coaches are described as 'fully FA-qualified and dedicated to providing a fun environment for the girls to develop football and life skills using the FA four corner model'.

Training sesssions take place on Saturday mornings from 9.30-10.30am at the Everyone Active Stadium in Clevedon.

The older girls play in the Bristol League, with home matches in Clevedon and away matches in surrounding areas.

The club is also looking to start recruiting for next season at reception age group level and looking for new coaches and players to join the expanding girls' section.

Contact Clevedon United girls' secretary Paul Ryan if interested by emailing him at paul.cujfc@yahoo.co.uk.

