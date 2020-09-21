Clevedon United Colts ease past Portishead rivals
PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 September 2020
Clevedon United’s under-13 Colts remain top of the Woodspring League after a 7-0 win over Portishead Town Sparks.
They dominated early on at Hazel Close, but saw a penalty well saved by the Portishead keeper.
And further chances were spurned before George Thie raced off his line to deny Portishead on a break.
With the wind behind them in the second half, Clevedon saw Jack Luka release Will Haines to score.
The pair combined to set up Ben Hilary-Gosling for a second, as Rory Eyton-Jones and Howard Sims shone in midfield.
And a superb piece of skill by Haines, who chipped the keeper from 25 yards, made it 3-0, before Ethan Beek found George Furlong and his dangerous ball fell to George Grabowski to provide an acrobatic finish.
Sam Newall made it 5-0 after a surging run, before excellent skill by Charlie Westby set Haines away to complete a third successive hat-trick.
And Ben Stevens completed the tally when latching onto a free-kick and smashing the ball into the roof of the net.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.