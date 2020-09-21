Advanced search

Clevedon United Colts ease past Portishead rivals

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 September 2020

Clevedon U13 Colts

Clevedon U13 Colts

Clevedon United’s under-13 Colts remain top of the Woodspring League after a 7-0 win over Portishead Town Sparks.

They dominated early on at Hazel Close, but saw a penalty well saved by the Portishead keeper.

And further chances were spurned before George Thie raced off his line to deny Portishead on a break.

With the wind behind them in the second half, Clevedon saw Jack Luka release Will Haines to score.

The pair combined to set up Ben Hilary-Gosling for a second, as Rory Eyton-Jones and Howard Sims shone in midfield.

And a superb piece of skill by Haines, who chipped the keeper from 25 yards, made it 3-0, before Ethan Beek found George Furlong and his dangerous ball fell to George Grabowski to provide an acrobatic finish.

Sam Newall made it 5-0 after a surging run, before excellent skill by Charlie Westby set Haines away to complete a third successive hat-trick.

And Ben Stevens completed the tally when latching onto a free-kick and smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

