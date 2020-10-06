Clevedon Town unveil new replacement floodlights
PUBLISHED: 08:17 06 October 2020
Archant
Clevedon Town unveiled replacement floodlights at the Everyone Active Stadium during their clash with Shepton Mallet.
A Football Foundation grant and work by Wiseman Lighting made it possible and the Seasiders celebrated with 2-1 win in their Toolstation Western League meeting.
They took the lead with 22 minutes of the Premier Division contest played when Mitch Osmond floated a free-kick into the box for Archie Ferris to rise highest and nod home.
But Shepton began to get into the game more as the second half progressed and their pressure eventualy paid off as they levelled on 79 minutes through a Matt Morris tap-in.
Clevedon claimed the winner four minutes from time in bizarre fashion as Shepton captain Kieran Bailey took a throw-in back to keeper Jonny Hill, who failed to control the ball under pressure from Osmond, who was left with a simple tap-in for the winner.
