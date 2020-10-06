Clevedon Town unveil new replacement floodlights

Clevedon Town attack against Shepton Mallet (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Archant

Clevedon Town unveiled replacement floodlights at the Everyone Active Stadium during their clash with Shepton Mallet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clevedon Town's replacement floodlights at the Everyone Active Stadium (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Clevedon Town's replacement floodlights at the Everyone Active Stadium (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

A Football Foundation grant and work by Wiseman Lighting made it possible and the Seasiders celebrated with 2-1 win in their Toolstation Western League meeting.

They took the lead with 22 minutes of the Premier Division contest played when Mitch Osmond floated a free-kick into the box for Archie Ferris to rise highest and nod home.

But Shepton began to get into the game more as the second half progressed and their pressure eventualy paid off as they levelled on 79 minutes through a Matt Morris tap-in.

Clevedon claimed the winner four minutes from time in bizarre fashion as Shepton captain Kieran Bailey took a throw-in back to keeper Jonny Hill, who failed to control the ball under pressure from Osmond, who was left with a simple tap-in for the winner.