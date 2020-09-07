Advanced search

Clevedon Town receive cheque from Rotary Club

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 September 2020

Brian Rose (left) receives the cheque from Steve Malloy (middle) and John Brookes (pic Clevedon Town FC)

Archant

Clevedon Town received a cheque for £100 from Clevedon Yeo Rotary Club before their first game of the new league season on Saturday.

The Toolstation Western League Premier Division outfit welcomed Steve Malloy and John Brookes to the match, where they presented chairman Brian Rose with the cheque.

The money will go towards Covid-19 safety measures the club have had to put in place to meet the Football Association’s guidance for the return of spectators to competitive football at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Malloy said: “We have supported a number of local sports clubs in these difficult times and are delighted to be able to help Clevedon Town.”

Rose added: “We are delighted that a respected community organisation like the Clevedon Yeo Rotary Club have been able to help up make the Everyone Active Stadium a safe place to watch football.”

