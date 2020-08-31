Clevedon end pre-season well ahead of FA Cup trip, new Western League campaign

Morgan Williams on the ball

Clevedon Town completed their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Yate Town ahead of midweek FA Cup action and the start of the Toolstation Western League term on Saturday.

Callum Kingdon in action

Having drawn 2-2 at Taunton and beaten Weston 1-0, the Seasiders maintained their unbeaten record with a hardworking display against Southern League Yate.

They came under pressure in the first quarter of an hour, with keeper Harley Wilkinson called into action several times.

A powerful shot by Nick Peare was well saved on 10 minutes, with Wilkinson tipping a Will Tunicliff free-kick over for a corner, which was cleared by captain Callum Kingdon.

Peare raced onto a through ball and clipped it past the advancing Wilkinson but saw it hit a post before Sam Iles cleared.

Harley Wilkinson takes a cross watched by Morgan Williams, Archie Ferris, Callum Kingdon and Syd Camper

Clevedon’s first chance came on 20 minutes when Morgan Williams saw a left-footed shot pushed over by Josh Langley.

Archie Ferris headed over from Mitch Osmond’s corner, but the Seasiders took the lead soon after as Finlay Biggs crossed from the left and Williams fired a superb shot into the corner of the net.

With confidence buoyed, the home side began pressing Yate all over the field and Ferris had a half chance saved, while Sam Turl went close for the visitors.

Morgan Davies made way for Ethan Feltham at the break, while Turl was replaced by Glen Hayer in the second half after a clash with Turl, who was booked.

Archie Ferris challenges for the ball watched by Morgan Williams

And Clevedon doubled their lead on 53 minutes when Matt Bower missed his kick in the box and Jay Murray tucked the loose ball past Langley.

Murray and Yate’s Ben Williams were booked after a clash, with the lively Feltham firing a powerful shot over and denied by Langley after a great pass from Biggs.

But Clevedon had done enough ahead of their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at Wessex League side Portland United on Tuesday, when they look to avenge a 2-1 defeat from 2018.

Micky Bell’s men start their 2020-21 Premier Division season with a home match against Westbury United on Saturday (3pm), when the crowd at the Everyone Active Stadium will be limited to 300 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There will be room for all to enjoy the game safely, with the tea bar open to serve hot food and socially distanced drinks also available from the bar.