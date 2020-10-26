Clevedon climb up to second as win over Bridport makes a magnificent seven in a row

Sam Iles gets in a cross for Clevedon against Bridport (pic pitchero.com/clbs/clevedontown) Archant

Clevedon Town beat Bridport 3-1 to record a seventh successive win and extend their unbeaten run to eight matches on Saturday.

The Seasiders dominated play and might have won by a wider margin, but spurned a host of chances before conceding a late consolation.

With Syd Camper playing in attack, Clevedon were soon on the front foot and Elliot Nicholson had a shot blocked on six minutes.

Camper headed a Morgan Davies cross onto the top of the crossbar, before Mitch Osmond’s corner was glanced past the far post by Sam Iles and Camper sent a shot on the turn over.

Clevedon took the lead on 24 minutes, though, when a Finlay Biggs cross from the left fell to Bridport full-back Cody Bowditch, whose clearance went straight to Davies to fire in off a post from 30 yards past Jordon Scadding.

The visitors went close on 41 minutes when Ben Haines burst into the box and was denied by Harley Wilkinson, while Riley Weedon’s cross was just missed by Lewis Clarke.

Clevedon doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when a down down the left was headed on by Camper to Jay Murray, who cut inside and beat Jake Owen to cross for Camper to tap in.

Davies fired into the side netting two minutes after the restart, while Bowditch denied Camper from Murray’s cross.

Kris Hastings cut out Osmond’s through ball for Camper, who just failed to connect with a Murray cross from the right.

But it was 3-0 on 72 minutes as Osmond played a short corner to Davies and his cross reached man of the match Sam Hedges, who centred for Glen Hayer to head across goal before Callum Middleton’s clearance found Nicholson to fire into the roof of the net.

Bridport replied in the last minute of normal time when Murray’s shot was blocked and Declan Cornish found Weedon, who crossed to the near post for Clarke to bundle home.

But another win saw Clevedon move up to second ahead of their trip to Brislington on Tuesday, before their FA Vase first round tie against Wessex League side Whitchurch at the Everyone Active Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson (Feltham 80), Iles, Kingdon, Hayer, Hedges, Davies (Bayliss 86), Osmond (C Gould 80), Camper, Murray, Biggs. Unused subs: Pitt, Dangerfield.