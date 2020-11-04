Clevedon Town come from behind to progress in Vase

Clevedon goalscorer Jay Murray bursts between two Whitchurch defenders

Clevedon Town booked their place in the next round of the FA Vase with a 2-1 win over Wessex League outfir Whitchurch United.

Clevedon goalscorer Ethan Feltham on the ball

Having seen their unbeaten run end in a 5-4 midweek loss at Brislington, the Seasiders produced a lacklustre first-half display at the Everyone Active Stadium on Saturday.

But they rallied from a goal down to progress and now wait to learn when or if that tie will take place given the latest UK lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Elliot Nicholson shot wide from Jay Murray’s early cross, while Morgan Davies cut in from the left and shot straight at Louis Owens.

Mitch Osmond’s corner was headed on by Sam Hedges but man of the match Callum Kingdon saw his looping header caught by Owens.

Elliot Nicholson surges down the line

Whitchurch took the lead on 20 minutes when the ball was played into the box and cleared only as far as Nick Yeomans, whose accurate shot on the turn beat Harley Wilkinson and found the corner of the net.

Murray swapped wings and picked out Osmond, whose shot grazed a post, before forcing Owens into a save low down to his left.

Whitchurch captain Declan Shuttleworth headed wide from Aaron Randall’s corner before Clevedon spurned a great chance on 42 minutes as Kingdon picked out Nicholson, who was denied by the onrushing Owens.

Murray shot just wide from the edge of the box in stoppage time, but Clevedon stepped up their attacking options in the second half.

Mitch Osmond takes on Aaron Randall

Substitute Finlay Biggs crossed for Nicholson, who mishit his shot, and Osmond and Kingdon were also too high with shots. Then a long ball to Nicholson was crossed for Murray to see a deflected backheeled effort hit a post.

Feltham headed over from Osmond’s free-kick on 67 minutes before Biggs shot wide.

Nicholson had a shot blocked and Osmond headed wide from Syd Camper’s corner before the hosts drew level on 76 minutes as another Camper corner found Kingdon, whose header was cleared off the line to Feltham, whose 25-yard shot hit the net.

The winner came on 83 minutes as Camper found Morgan Williams and his through ball to Murray was slotted past Owens.

Whitchurch pushed forward to try and send the tie to penalties, but Clevedon held on.

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Camper, Kingdon, Hayer (Biggs 46), Hedges, Davies (Williams 62), Osmond, Feltham, Murray, Iles (C Gould 84). Unused subs: Pitt, Lovell, Bayliss, W Gould.