Spot-on Drew keeps cool to earn Clevedon Town late win against Roman Glass rivals

Zach Drew on the ball for Clevedon Town

Zach Drew's penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time saw Clevedon Town to a 2-1 win over Roman Glass St George in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division on Saturday.

Jay Murray on the ball for Clevedon Town

Having lost to their rivals in the FA Vase earlier this season, the Seasiders fell behind within a minute as Troy Simpson ran on to Ross Grimshaw's long goal kick and fired in off the underside of the crossbar.

But they were awarded a penalty on five minutes for handball, only to see Syd Camper fire over the crossbar.

Drew cut inside and had a shot saved by Grimshaw, before firing another effort over on 14 minutes.

And Grimshaw produced a good save to deny Drew from an Alex Twiggs cross, before Mike Dangerfield pushed out Ryan Radford's shot at the other end.

Clevedon's Syd Camper watched by Callum Kingdon and Mike Dangerfield

Man of the match Callum Kingdon headed off the line from the corner, with Dangerfield using his legs to deny Ash McGrane.

Archie Ferris headed onto the roof of the net after Glen Hayer nodded Camper's free-kick on just before the break, then set up Vowles for two chances, which were both saved, at the start of the second half.

Jay Murray played a free-kick short to Camper on 58 minutes and his cross was headed at Grimshaw by Vowles, before Simpson cut inside and flashed the ball across the face of the Clevedon goal.

And Grimshaw made further saves from Ferris and Murray before Clevedon levelled on 68 minutes as Ferris played the ball through to Vowles to fire an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

Lucas Vowles on the ball for Clevedon Town

Camper fired against the bar on 75 minutes, but Roman Glass went close when Simpson's shot was superbly saved by Dangerfield.

Drew had a shot blocked on 84 minutes, while Vowles headed at Grimshaw from a Morgan Williams cross and then volleyed against the bar from Murray's delivery.

Hayer had a header blocked and, after Kingdon's shot was cleared off the line, headed over before Murray was fouled in the box in injury time. And Drew kept his cool to slot past Grimshaw to secure the win ahead of a trip to Shepton Mallet on Saturday.

Clevedon: Dangerfield, Twiggs, Nicholson, Kingdon, Ferguson, Hayer, Murray (Biggs 90), Camper, Ferris (Williams 69), Vowles, Drew (Iles 90). Unused subs: Bayliss, Groom.