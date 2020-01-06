Clevedon Town suffer a late defeat to slip down table as Buckland rivals bank points

Clevedon Town suffered a late defeat against Buckland Athletic to slip down to fifth place in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table.

The visitors threatened first as Richard Groves cut inside and forced Mike Dangerfield into a diving save on eight minutes.

Archie Ferris and Elliot Nicholson had efforts blocked from George King's cross, while a great tackle by Danny Gaze denied Nicholson soon after.

Dangerfield pushed a cross by Will Hancox onto the crossbar, before grabbing the ball, and Glen Hayer combined with Alex Twiggs and Syd Camper to set up Nicholson, who saw another shot blocked before Zach Drew sent the ball across the six-yard box.

And Buckland took the lead on 31 minutes when Lloyd Gardner cut in from the left and smashed a shot past Dangerfield and into the far corner of the net.

Their joy was shortlived as the Seasiders levelled a minute later when Camper's fierce shot was pushed out by Andy Collins for Ferris to force home.

And Clevedon took the lead on 42 minutes as Nicholson was fouled by Chris McGrath on the edge of the box and Ferris curled the free-kick into the top corner of the net.

The home side went close to a third on 52 minutes when Camper cut inside and fired just wide, but Twiggs did well to turn a Ryan Bush cross over his own crossbar while under pressure.

Buckland levelled two minutes later, though, as Groves hit an unstoppage shot into the top corner from 25 yards, but Ferris then struck the outside of a post almost immediately.

Dan Ferguson's great challenge denied the visitors on 67 minutes but Ferris found King at full stretch, only for a relieved Andy Collins to grab the ball.

Dangerfield tipped Mani Skett's shot over on 78 minutes, but Buckland took the lead with only four minutes remaining when a ball into the box was pounced upon and taken around the keeper to roll into the net.

Clevedon went close to a late leveller as King flashed the ball across the face of goal beyond Sam Iles, but they will look to bounce back when they visit Tavistock in the second round of the Les Phillips Cup on Wednesday (7.30pm) ahead of a trip to Brislington on Saturday.

Clevedon: Dangerfield, Twiggs (Pearson 84), Iles, Kingdon, Hayer, Ferguson, Nicholson (Williams 80), King, Ferris, Camper, Drew (Murray 80). Unused subs: Bayliiss, Groom.