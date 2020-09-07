Clevedon Town claim a point as Murray makes mark on first day of league campaign

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham is tackled by a Westbury United rival (pic Clevedon Town FC) Archant

Clevedon Town had to settle for a share of the spoils with Westbury United as the new Toolstation Western League Premier Division season got underway on Saturday.

Jay Murray scores Clevedon Town's goal against Westbury United (pic Clevedon Town FC) Jay Murray scores Clevedon Town's goal against Westbury United (pic Clevedon Town FC)

Jay Murray cancelled out the visitors’ 49th-minute opener late on and stand-in boss Alex White, who took charge of the side in manager Micky Bell’s absence, felt it was a fair outcome.

“Overall I felt a draw was a fair result, but on another day both sides could’ve won comfortably as numerous chances were created.

“Jay’s equaliser was a cracking strike out of nowhere and come the end Westbury were hanging on a bit.

“Another five minutes and I’m positive we would’ve won the game, but it wasn’t to be.

Jay Murray in action for Clevedon Town against Westbury United (pic Clevedon Town FC) Jay Murray in action for Clevedon Town against Westbury United (pic Clevedon Town FC)

“I was pleased with our effort and attitude once again which has been second to none in the last few weeks and we have a really good group here.

“It’s a nice little unbeaten run we’ve put together which is up to six now, including some tough pre-season friendlies, and we’re keen to continue that.”

Westbury’s Joe Stradling headed wide from an early Jake Hutchings cross, while Murray had penalty appeals waved away and saw Archie Ferris curl a free-kick off the foot of a post when he was fouled on the edge of the box.

Harley Wilkinson claimed a series of crosses, while Stradling fired two shots wide and Steve Hulbert had an effort deflected wide.

Elliot Nicholson blocked another Stradling effort on 27 minutes, before Mitch Osmond teed up Ethan Feltham, whose backheel was saved by Mark Bowden.

Glen Hayer’s accurate pass found Osmond, who crossed for Ferris to test Bowden again as it remained goalless at half-time.

But after Syd Camper headed Osmond’s corner wide after the restart, Westbury took the lead when Jamie Jordan found Callum Demkiv, who shot low into the corner of the net.

Demkiv put Stradling in two minutes late and Camper’s tackle was judged a foul as the referee pointed to the spot, but Demkiv fired the penalty high and wide.

Stradling had another claim turned down, before Ferris had a shot blocked and Demkiv forced a good save from man of the match Wilkinson.

And Town levelled with six minutes left when Morgan Davies found Murray in space and he fired into the bottom corner.

Both sides pushed for a winner with Osmond flashing a cross beyond everybody and Westbury’s Dan Price firing over from a last-gasp free-kick.

Clevedon head to Bridgwater Town on Tuesday, before an FA Cup preliminary round tie at Sherborne Town on Saturday (September 12).

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Biggs, Kingdon, Hayer, Camper (Gould 56), Murray, Osmond, Ferris, Williams (Davies 72), Feltham.