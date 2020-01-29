Seasiders left well beaten by leaders as three-goal blitz earns Bradford Town spoils

Syd Camper competes for a header, watched by Callum Kingdon

Clevedon Town slipped to a 4-1 home defeat against Toolstation Western League Premier Division leaders Bradford Town on Saturday.

Sam Iles on the ball for Clevedon

The visitors made a fine start as Tyson Pollard fired past Mike Dangerfield after only five minutes.

But the Seasiders were back on level terms two minutes later when Jack Sell picked out man of the match Jay Murray, who cut inside and placed a left-footed shot past Dan Worton and into the net.

A foul on Sell then gave Archie Ferris the chance to curl a free-kick just past the post on 15 minutes, while Charlie Maddison headed over from Charlie Walton's cross at the other end.

Dean Griffiths fired into the side netting from Jack Witcombe's deep cross and Pollard shot into the grateful arms of Dangerfield with the goal at his mercy, after the keeper had kept out a speculative effort.

Zach Drew on the ball for Clevedon

Lee Davidson and Matt Morris combined to set up Pollard for another chance, which was sent straight at Dangerfield, and Walton saw a header back across the face of goal go to waste just before the break.

Walton found the side netting eight minutes after the restart, but Clevedon then saw captain callum Kingdon play in Sell, who shot straight at Worton.

The visitors regained the lead on 56 minutes when Dangerfield came to punch the ball clear but Griffiths got there first and flicked a header into the net.

And it was 3-1 just three minutes later when Maddison sent in a cross from the left and a decoy run from Griffiths fooled Dangerfield, as the ball nestled in the far corner of the net.

Murray found Sell to shoot at Worton on 63 minutes, but Lewis Powell had a shot well saved by Dangerfield before Morris let fly from 25 yards to net Bradford's fourth goal of the game.

Camper bent a 25-yard free-kick just over as Clevedon looked to respond, but Pollard forced Dangerfield into more action on 77 minutes.

The hosts saw loan signing Tom Wright sent to the sin bin for dissent and Bradford went close to a late fifth when Sean Keets saw a header saved.

But the leaders had done enough to take the points and Clevedon are set to visit Bridgwater Town on Friday (7.45pm), after a midweek trip to Street.

Clevedon: Dangerfield, Nicholson, Iles (Biggs 71), Kingdon, Wright, Camper, Murray, Ferguson, Ferris (King 29), Sell, Drew (Bayliss 71). Unused sub: Twiggs.