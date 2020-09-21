Clevedon Town completely outplayed as Roman Glass St George take league points

Syd Camper challenges Ben Bament watched by Finlay Biggs against Roman Glass St George (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Archant

Clevedon Town were completely outplayed by Roman Glass St George to fall to a 3-0 home loss in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

Clevedon Town's Archie Ferris and Glen Hayer challenge keeper Ross Grimshaw of Roman Glass St George (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Clevedon Town's Archie Ferris and Glen Hayer challenge keeper Ross Grimshaw of Roman Glass St George (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Whether it was the effects of a hectic start to the season with a small squad, or missing captain Callum Kingdon, the Seasiders were never in the hunt against the Bristol club.

There were early warning signs as former Town striker Ben Bament went through to test Harley Wilkinson, who spread himself well to save before the loose ball was cleared.

Clevedon had their first chance on 15 minutes as Jay Murray cut in from the left but fired straight at Ross Grimshaw.

Five minutes later, Syd Camper saw a long ball almost put Morgan Davies in, but the keeper saved, and Ethan Feltham was crowded out by three defenders as he looked to shoot.

St George took the lead on 24 minutes as Troy Simpson put Bament in and he beat Wilkinson at the near post.

The visitors began to dominate and Simpson shot over before Bament set up Ryan Dunn for a cross which led to shots being blocked by Glen Hayer, Finlay Biggs and Camper.

A second goal arrived on 35 minutes when Steve Fitzpatrick played a through ball for Bament to beat the offside trap and chip the advancing Wilkinson.

Seasiders boss Micky Bell made two changes at the break, as Sam Iles returned from injury and Cameron Allen also came on, for Will Gould and Davies.

But although Camper headed wide from a Mitch Osmond free-kick, Town conceded a third as St George captain Sam Wentland headed in from Dunn’s corner.

Simpson hit a post and Bament put the rebound wide, as the visitors continued to push forward in search of more goals, and Clevedon saw late shots from Allen and man of the match Murray go wide, while Grimshaw denied Feltham a consolation with a good save.

Clevedon will look to bounce back when they visit Southern League side Winchester City in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Tuesday, before making the difficult trip to Bradford Town on Saturday (3pm).

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Biggs (T Feltham 69), Ferris, Hayer, Camper, Murray, Osmond, Gould (Iles 46), Williams, Davies (Allen 46).