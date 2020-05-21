Advanced search

Clevedon Town chairman Rose ‘proud’ of volunteers helping out at the stadium

PUBLISHED: 15:30 21 May 2020

Clevedon Town FC's Everyone Active Stadium

Clevedon Town FC's Everyone Active Stadium

Archant

Clevedon Town’s chairman Brian Rose says he is ‘proud’ of the dedication shown by a team of volunteers, known as The Stadium Crew, doing a round of jobs at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Despite being in lockdown the group have been cleaning, sweeping, weeding, repairing and painting, to keep the stand, terraces and pitch surrounds neat and tidy.

The small team have also freshened up the toilets and ensured the five star hygiene rated kitchen and tea bar are up to scratch for the new season.

“Starting with the pitch groundsman Jon Hibbs and the help of Gloucestershire company Mowtec,” said Rose.

“They have continued the excellent work which has provided us with a superb pitch at the Everyone Active Stadium, where only one match has been lost to the weather in the last two seasons.

“The club is proud of its volunteer workforce and with no income since March, this means all the work that needs doing can be done without a drain on our finances.”

Rose added: “We can continue to support local footballers of all ages through the successful Clevedon Town Under 18s, our Toolstation Western League Premier Division side and the championship winning Walking Football teams.

“The jobs are never-ending so if anybody would like to join our working parties we would be pleased to see you.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Stop-check of car in Romania results in conviction of man for burglaries

Claudiu Popa was jailed for three years and 10 months. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Stop-check of car in Romania results in conviction of man for burglaries

Claudiu Popa was jailed for three years and 10 months. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon Coastal Club pick up first silverware after winning Club Award

Clevedon Coastal Club Chairman Scott Ferrier holding the medals they won for overall club award.

Clevedon Town chairman Rose ‘proud’ of volunteers helping out at the stadium

Clevedon Town FC's Everyone Active Stadium

Coronavirus: ‘Cautious optimism’ for British Speedway

Todd Kurtz celebrates a race win for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Coronavirus: Somerset launch ‘Together Through This Test’ campaign

Blue skies over The Cooper Associates County Ground, home of Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.
Drive 24