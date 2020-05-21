Clevedon Town chairman Rose ‘proud’ of volunteers helping out at the stadium

Clevedon Town FC's Everyone Active Stadium

Clevedon Town’s chairman Brian Rose says he is ‘proud’ of the dedication shown by a team of volunteers, known as The Stadium Crew, doing a round of jobs at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Despite being in lockdown the group have been cleaning, sweeping, weeding, repairing and painting, to keep the stand, terraces and pitch surrounds neat and tidy.

The small team have also freshened up the toilets and ensured the five star hygiene rated kitchen and tea bar are up to scratch for the new season.

“Starting with the pitch groundsman Jon Hibbs and the help of Gloucestershire company Mowtec,” said Rose.

“They have continued the excellent work which has provided us with a superb pitch at the Everyone Active Stadium, where only one match has been lost to the weather in the last two seasons.

“The club is proud of its volunteer workforce and with no income since March, this means all the work that needs doing can be done without a drain on our finances.”

Rose added: “We can continue to support local footballers of all ages through the successful Clevedon Town Under 18s, our Toolstation Western League Premier Division side and the championship winning Walking Football teams.

“The jobs are never-ending so if anybody would like to join our working parties we would be pleased to see you.”