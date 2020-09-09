Clevedon girls get new season underway in style
PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 September 2020
Clevedon United’s under-eight girls got the new Bristol Girls’ League season underway at Longwell Green on Sunday.
A minutes silence was held in memory of Michelle Smithers, before Clevedon scored from their first attack through Eloise.
Ella H and Isabelle added further goals to put Clevedon in control at half time, but Longwell Green hit back minutes after the restart.
Clevedon soon established their lead as Caitlyn and Verity found the net, with Ella B and Sienna making impressive debuts for the visitors in their first ever competitive outings.
Paul Ryan said: “Playing with confidence and determination, Clevedon excelled at both ends of the pitch, providing a display of attacking football that was a joy to watch
“The Longwell Green girls played their part in the spectacle with a brave and spirited performance.”
Caitlyn was named player of the match for Clevedon.
Anyone interested in joining as a player, coach or committee member can contact secretary.cujfc@yahoo.com.
