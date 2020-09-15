Clevedon girls make mark on Weston Mendip rivals

Clevedon United's under-eight girls face the camera Archant

Clevedon United’s under-eight girls made the short trip to face Weston Mendip at Weston College on Sunday.

The hosts began well and were a couple of goals to the good before Eloise netted in reply with a pinpoint strike.

A brave goalkeeping display from Caitlyn and calm penalty finish from player of the match Ella H saw Clevedon end the first half on top.

And despite Mendip’s best efforts, Clevedon went from strength to strength in the second half thanks to the energy of Verity in midfield and a well-taken hat-trick from Sienna.

Quick thinking by Isabelle saw her net with the final kick of the game and Paul Ryan said: “With high levels of skill and determination on display both teams can be very proud of their efforts. A great advertisement for the standard of football at the very youngest level of the Bristol Girls’ League.”

*Clevedon under-eights are looking for a sponsor to help with the purchase of new kit this season. Email steviefordi@yahoo.co.uk for more details.