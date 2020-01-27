Clevedon girls hold leaders to draw

Clevedon's under-15 girls Archant

Clevedon's under-15 girls battled to a 3-3 draw with leaders Wembden at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They took the lead after four minutes as Maisy threaded a pass to Leah, who slotted home.

Wembden levelled with a lob over Roseanna, but Clevedon restored their lead when in-form Maisy fired home.

It was all square at half-time as Wembden equalised with almost the last kick of the first period, but Clevedon went 3-2 up when Leah converted Maisy's ball into the box.

Good defensive work denied Wembden until the 71st minute when a shot beat the valiant dive of Roseanna and the visitors had a chance to win it late on from the penalty spot.

But Roseanna produced a superb save to palm the ball over the crossbar and ensure a share of the spoils for her side.

Clevedon: Roseanna, Abi, Evie, Eleni, Maria, Daisy, Tia, Maisy, Phoebe, Jade, Keona, Leah.