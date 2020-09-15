Advanced search

Clevedon United girls get new season underway

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 September 2020

Clevedon United's under-nine girls face the camera

Clevedon United’s under-nine girls played their first match of the season against Longwell Green Sports on Sunday.

Both teams worked hard, with Elsie giving a strong display in goal for Clevedon.

Ella P and Summer created a great defensive pairing, as Ella M, Sienna and Farah worked well in midfield. And Lenka showed her skills in attack, as Farah made a goalline clearance.

Paul Ryan said: “The focus and concentration from both teams was brilliant to see, especially seeing the girls put into practice what they had worked hard on in training.”

Clevedon’s under-nines have a couple of new spaces available (year four pupils for 2020-21) and training is on Saturday mornings at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Matches in the Bristol Girls League are usually on Sunday mornings and all abilities and experience are welcome. Email Alex at pope203@gmail.com or see clevedonunitedjfc.co.uk.

