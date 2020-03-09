Clevedon girls into cup final
PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 March 2020
Clevedon United's under-15 girls booked a place in the Somerset League cup final with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Purnell.
They fell behind early on, but Roseanna sent the ball through to Leah to slot home an equaliser.
Purnell regained the lead, only for Jade to fire a superb free-kick into the top corner and square matters for a second time.
And after falling behind for a third time, Clevedon saw a long throw-in from Evie fall to Maisy to make it 3-3 at half-time
Purnell hit the post twice in the second half and Clevedon struck the crossbar, before Maisy slotted home Maria's cross to clinch victory.
Club spokesman Paul Ryan said: "Each player stepped up their quality and effort for this game. The entire team received girl of the match."
Clevedon: Roseanna, Abi, Eleni, Evie, Holly, Tia, Daisy, Iva, Maria, Maisy, Jade, Charlotte, Leah.