Clevedon girls find Hutton rivals in top form

Clevedon's under-12 girls face the camera Archant

Clevedon United’s under-12 girls came up against a very accomplished Hutton Girls on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors moved the ball well and took the lead after 10 minutes of the first quarter.

Clevedon were left to rue one bad spell in the second quarter, as Hutton scored four times in nine minutes, to find themselves 5-0 down at half-time.

The second half was more a reflection of the opening 10 minutes as Clevedon looked equal to their rivals.

Macey made some great saves and distributed the ball well and, after Hutton struck again, a superb corner from Maddie was met at the far post by Cassidy to score.

Hutton added another goal late on and were deserving winners, as Maddie took Clevedon’s player of the match award.

Centre-back Evie was named the supporters’ player of the match and goalkeeper Macey showed continued improvement as all of the team worked hard throughout the contest.