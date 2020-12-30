Clevedon Town bounce back to beat Bridgwater in 2019 finale

Zach Drew for Clevedon Town during their win over Bridgewater Town. Archant

Clevedon Town bounced back from their 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at Roman Glass St George to come from behind and beat Bridgwater Town 2-1 at The Everyone Active Stadium.

The Seasiders started really well and were denied twice in the opening five minutes.

After Jack Taylor fired over, Clevedon saw two shots blocked by the stubborn Bridgewater defence, as Syd Camper could only direct his header into the arms of Jake Viney, who also saved well from Zach Drew before pushing away Elliot Nicholson's dangerous cross.

Camper again shot over from George King's corner before the visitors took the lead in the 20th minute.

Tom Ellis sent a long throw into the box from the right which was cleared to Jake Llewellyn and the former Seasider had time to pick his spot before firing into the corner of the net, giving Mike Dangerfield no chance.

Chances came and went for Micky Bell's side before they equalised in the 41st minute as Sam Iles's deep cross from the left was met by Nicholson who outjumped his marker at the far post to head past Viney to level.

Bridgwater's Ross McErlain went close two minutes into the second half when his free-kick went just wide of the post.

And Taylor went even closer in the 52nd minute when his shot was well saved by Dangerfield, before a second attempt was cleared off the line.

Archie Ferris headed wide from King's corner before Clevedon took the lead in the 65th minute as man of the match Drew burst down the left and saw his cross deflected off the outstretched leg off Ellis for Camper to nod the ball past Viney.

Clevedon continued to dominate and Camper went close to adding his second when his spectacular effort from inside the centre circle was just kept out by Viney.

But the home side did enough to win their last game of 2019 and finish the year in third place in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table.

They start the new year with a home match against Buckland Athletic on Saturday (3pm).

Clevedon: Mike Dangerfield, Alex Twiggs, Sam Iles, Callum Kingdon, Glen Hayer, Callum Pearson, Elliot Nicholson, (Morgan Williams 84) George King, Archie Ferris, Syd Camper, (Jay Murray 84), Zach Drew.

Attendance: 206.