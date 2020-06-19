Clevedon Town boss Bell making plans for new term

Clevedon Town are beginning to make plans in advance of their eventual return to action in 2020-21.

The Seasiders have been carrying out various ground improvements since last season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, including vital repairs, maintencance and the installation of new floodlights.

And with the Toolstation Western League campaign declared null and void, with no promotion or relegation, the new term will start with the same clubs as before, providing none have to withdraw due to the implications of Covid-19.

Some of Clevedon’s rival teams are already well under way in their preparations, none more so than last season’s prospective champions Plymouth Parkway.

Although disappointed to miss out on a potential promotion, Parkway have released several of last season’s squad and brought in six eye-catching signings.

Five of the new faces are from higher division teams, including goalscorer Matt Wright from Southern League outfit Taunton Town and two more players from Tiverton Town.

Clevedon Town were in ninth place when the 2019-20 season ended prematurely and manager Micky Bell said: “Players of this quality and experience coming into the league is certainly going to make it even more difficult when the new season begins.

“With the money they are obviously putting in, Parkway are definitely the Manchester City of the Toolstation League!”

In terms of the Seasiders themselves, Bell confirmed he is retaining last season’s squad, adding: “What we will be looking to do is add a bit more experience in key positions to what is a young and very talented group of players and see where we go from there.”

And as announced in April, Town will have another experienced voice on the bench in the shape of Lee Rendall who won the Toolstation Western League title with Odd Down and has joined the coaching staff.

Bell also confirmed his players have not yet started training together, saying: “We won’t be doing that until we know when the league season will start. Then we will begin with a normal pre-season programme. I’m happy to trust the players to be training individually until then and keeping themselves fit.”