Clevedon’s quick brace gets better of Bridgwater to see unbeaten streak extended

John Roberts presents Clevedon keeper Harley Wilkinson with a well-deserved player of the month award (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Archant

Clevedon Town extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a 2-0 home win over Bridgwater Town on Saturday.

Jay Murray scores Clevedon's second goal against Bridgwater (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Jay Murray scores Clevedon's second goal against Bridgwater (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Having lost the earlier meeting between the sides last month, the Seasiders scored twice in quick succession after the break to claim the Toolstation Western League Premier Division points this time around.

Connor Bryant headed wide for the visitors on five minutes, with David Thorne heading straight at Harley Wilkinson soon after.

Thorne also fired over, before Jay Murray made space at the other end and shot straight at Jake Viney with Clevedon’s first chance.

Bridgwater went close on 17 minutes when Glen Hayer lost the ball and Jack Taylor’s fierce shot was pushed onto the bar by Wilkinson.

Glen Hayer wins a header in a crowded penalty area (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Glen Hayer wins a header in a crowded penalty area (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Finlay Biggs went close from Hayer’s crossfield pass, then shot wide after Mitch Osmond and Jay Murray had combined.

Hayer blocked a Taylor shot just before the break and Clevedon took the lead two minutes after the restart as Biggs teed up Murray to cross for the onrushing Osmond to head past Viney.

It was 2-0 just three minutes later when Syd Camper’s long ball was perfect for Murray to take in his stride and slide past the advancing Viney.

Clevedon went close to a third just past the hour when Biggs crossed for Elliot Nicholson to head against the crossbar, with Olly Morris nearly putting the rebound into his own net.

Morgan Williams closes down Bridgwater keeper Jake Viney (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Morgan Williams closes down Bridgwater keeper Jake Viney (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Hayer then had a header from the corner cleared off the line and Williams robbed Jordan Greenwood but overhit his pass for Murray.

Callum Kingdon muscled Adnan Hiroli off the ball and set up Murray, who shot just wide, and then set up Nicholson to shoot straight at Viney.

Bridgwater captain Mark Armstrong headed against a post from Tom Fry’s free-kick on 76 minutes and Wilkinson pulled off a superb diving save in the last minute to preserve a fourth successive clean sheet as the Seasiders moved up to fourth.

With their to Cadbury Heath postponed, Clevedon are set to return to action against Bridport at the Everyone Active Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Camper, Kingdon, Hayer, Hedges, C Gould (Davies 80), Osmond, Williams (Pitt 90), Murray (Bayliss 90), Biggs.