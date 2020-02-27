Western League: Clevedon Town 0 Plymouth Parkway 2

Clevedon Town's Elliot Nicholson receives his January player of the month award from Jon Fry (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Archant

Clevedon Town conceded twice in the final quarter to fall to a 2-0 defeat against Plymouth Parkway in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

Jack Sell saw a shot well blocked by Jordan Bentley, from Jay Murray's crossfield pass on seven minutes, before Callum Kingdon went off with a head injury.

Bentley had a header cleared off the line on 26 minutes and the visitor went close again soon after when an unmarked Billy Palfrey saw his header pushed wide by Mike Dangerfield.

Shane Krac fired straight at the Town keeper, after intercepting his pass out, and Jordan Copp was also denied after cutting into the box and sending a low shot goalwards.

Copp fired into the side netting just before the break as the scoreline remained blank, but Clevedon's Dan Ferguson was inches away from converting Syd Camper's free-kick two minutes after the restart.

Good work by Jay Murray saw him cross for Sell, whose shot was blocked, before visiting keeper Kyle Moore attempted to punch a Camper free-kick clear and saw it deflected behind.

Ferguson's shot from the corner was blocked and Camper also saw his follow-up effort blocked, before Murray went clean through on goal on 67 minutes but shot straight at Moore.

Parkway took the lead on 69 minutes when a ball in from the left saw Dangerfield push the ball out to Bentley, who smashed the loose ball home.

And the visitors made sure of the points six minutes later when substitute Jack Calver, having only just come onto the field, stepped up to fire a 25-yard free-kick into the home net.

Defeat extended Clevedon's winless run to seven matches and they saw their trip to Chipping Sodbury Town postponed on Saturday.

But they are due to visit Bitton on Tuesday (February 25) and return to home turf at the Everyone Active Stadium on Saturday February 29 to play host to Exmouth Town.

Clevedon: Dangerfield, Ferguson, Biggs, Kingdon (Drew 19), Hayer, Camper, Murray (Feltham 82), Gould, Ferris, Williams (Vowles 60), Sell. Unused subs: Nicholson, Bayliss.