Portishead Town Ladies knocked out of FA Cup by Cheltenham Town Ladies

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 November 2020

Emily Lindsey gave Portishead Town Ladies a shock lead at Cheltenham Town Ladies. Picture: Will Cheshire Photography

Portishead Town Ladies journey in this season’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup has finally ended at the hands of Cheltenham Town Ladies FC.

Portishead Town Ladies ahead of their Women's FA Cup tie at Cheltenham Town Ladies. Picture: Will Cheshire PhotographyPortishead Town Ladies ahead of their Women's FA Cup tie at Cheltenham Town Ladies. Picture: Will Cheshire Photography

Emily Lindsey had given the visitors the lead with the first chance of the afternoon to put Chip Wright’s side in front.

But Cheltenham drew level through Charlotte Criddle, who bagged her fifth goal of the season to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Jade Grove put the hosts in the lead for the first time before Criddle got her second, which was the first time this season the midfielder had scored from open play after her four goals before the match were all scored from free-kicks.

Having beaten Weston, Torquay United and Sherborne on their way to the third qualifying round, the Portishead ladies were just one step away to the first round proper of this year’s competition.

Portishead Town Ladies captain Taylor Gainey before their FA Cup tie at Cheltenham Town Ladies. Picture: Will Cheshire PhotographyPortishead Town Ladies captain Taylor Gainey before their FA Cup tie at Cheltenham Town Ladies. Picture: Will Cheshire Photography

And they went into the game with confidence after taking maxium points from their opening two games to sit second in the the South West Regional Women’s League Premier table.

On a windy day, which led to both sides keeping the ball down on the artificial pitch, the visitors started the brighter and scored within four minutes when Lindsey slotted home from the edge of the box.

Portishead then had two chances to extend the lead through winger Shannon Holloway but each went wide of the post.

Cheltenham gradually came back into the match and deservedly equalised through Criddle in the 30th minute when she fired into the bottom corner.

Portishead Town's Emily Lindsey opens the scoring after four minutes at Cheltenham Town Ladies in the FA Cup. Picture: Will Cheshire PhotographyPortishead Town's Emily Lindsey opens the scoring after four minutes at Cheltenham Town Ladies in the FA Cup. Picture: Will Cheshire Photography

Portishead worked tirelessly as they went into the break level.

Cheltenham came out strongly for the second half and had most of the possession with a number of chances being created and Chloe Fensome in the Portishead goal pulled off a number of fine saves.

Grove finally put Cheltenham ahead after an hour when the forward’s shot bounced awkwardly in front of Fensome and went into the back of the net.

Portishead only created one more clear cut chance to equalise when Lindsay fired wide with just the keeper to beat.

Portishead Town celebrate Emily Lindsey's opener at Cheltenham Town Ladies in the FA Cup. Picture: Will Cheshire PhotographyPortishead Town celebrate Emily Lindsey's opener at Cheltenham Town Ladies in the FA Cup. Picture: Will Cheshire Photography

Criddle wrapped up the win for the hosts a few minutes from time to pick up the £600 in prize money to end another excellent cup run for Portishead.

