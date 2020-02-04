Seasiders share six goals in entertaining battle against Bridgwater to bank a point

Ethan Feltham in action for Clevedon Town (pic www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown) Archant

Clevedon Town claimed a Toolstation Western League Premier Division point from a 3-3 draw at Bridgwater Town last Friday.

The two sides combined to produce an entertaining contest under the lights at Fairfax Park, with the Seasiders coming from behind for a share of the spoils.

The visitors opened the scoring on 12 minutes when Syd Camper played the ball to Jack Sell on the left and he cut inside to see his shot deflect off Harry Horton's leg and loop over Jake Viney.

The hosts went close from a Jake Llewellyn free-kick but Morgan Williams then flashed a shot just wide for Clevedon and Viney parried a powerful shot from Sell, when he was found by Elliot Nicholson.

Glen Hayer cleared a header from a Llewellyn free-kick off the line but the loose ball was sent back into the box by Horton and Jack Taylor cut inside to lash into the roof of the net to level.

Clevedon saw a good chance go begging three minutes before the break when Jay Murray found Sell, who slipped as he lined up a shot, and Oscar Latas blasted over for Bridgwater, before Hayer's cross just evaded Murray.

The hosts took the lead three minutes after the restart when Mike Dangerfield came out of goal to head the ball clear, but saw Horton feed Taylor to lob it back into the empty net.

But Clevedon were back on terms before the hour as Sell raced onto a quick throw-in and was fouled in the box and Camper slotted home from the spot against his old club to make it 2-2.

Williams and Ethan Feltham combined to set up Sell for a shot which Viney saved, before the home side regained the lead on 69 minutes with a Tom Ellis header.

But Clevedon responded almost immediately as Feltham ran at the defence and hit a scorching 25-yard drive across Viney and into the far corner of the net.

Viney got down well to save a low shot from man of the match Sell, who was put through by substitute Callum Gould but saw a weak shot smothered as it ended all square in front of a crowd of 288, with Clevedon returning to action at Street on Tuesday (February 11) at 7.30pm.

Clevedon: Dangerfield, Nicholson, Iles, Kingdon, Wright, Hayer (Biggs 84), Murray (Gould 74), Williams, Camper (Ferguson 90), Feltham, Sell. Unused subs: Twiggs, Bayliss.