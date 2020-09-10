Clevedon Town beaten by Bridgwater rivals

Archie Ferris heads for goal as Clevedon Town take on Bridgwater

Clevedon Town lost 2-1 after a typically spiky game against Somerset rivals Bridgwater Town in a game that at times threatened to boil over, with seven yellow cards shown in total.

Ethan Feltham celebrates his goal for Clevedon Town at Bridgwater

The Seasiders started with new recruit Cameron Allen, signed on a dual registration from Southern League Swindon Supermarine, but with Syd Camper only fit enough for the bench and Morgan Williams unavailable.

Bridgwater’s Tom Ellis gave early notice of his long throws with a ball launched into the box which Mark Armstrong headed over and the hosts looked strong down their left side with a long run by Josh Wadham setting up Adnan Hiroli who shot over.

Clevedon’s first chance came on 12 minutes when an Archie Ferris header from Jay Murray’s cross was saved by Jake Viney in the Bridgwater goal and his quick clearance set up Wadham and Hiroli again.

Glen Hayer headed over a Mitch Osmond corner, before Clevedon fell behind after 18 minutes as Hiroli raced clear down the left again and his inviting cross along the ground was tucked in by Jack Taylor for his customary goal against the Seasiders.

New Clevedon Town signing Cameron Allen

But Clevedon hit back straightway and two minutes later were level with another super goal as Ethan Feltham found space in the middle, rode a couple of challenges and beat Viney from inside the box.

Again, play switched quickly to the other end and this time Armstrong put Taylor in, but the Clevedon defence was able to scramble the ball away.

Just as a good game was developing tempers started to fray and Callum Gould was booked for a tackle which resulted in players from both side getting involved in some pushing and shoving.

For the next 10 minutes every tackle seemed to have the same result, but only one more yellow card for Bridgwater’s Duffy.

From one such tackle on the half-hour mark Clevedon gave away a free-kick just outside the box and Josh Wadham stepped up to steer the ball past the defensive wall and beyond the despairing dive of keeper Harley Wilkinson into the corner of the net to put Bridgwater in front.

Clevedon responded again and Osmond’s corners produced two headers just over the top by Hayer, before the tall defender eventually found the net after 39 minutes from Ferris’s flick, but was adjudged to be offside.

The last chance of the half fell to Bridgwater’s Armstrong whose deflected header was tipped over by Wilkinson.

Clevedon started the second half the sharper of the two sides and debutant Allen set up Ferris to turn and shoot over and then Viney produced two saves to keep out headers from Feltham and Ferris.

As the half wore on it became clear that Bridgwater were content to hold on to their lead and Clevedon completely dominated the last quarter of an hour.

When Allen’s run from midfield was blocked unfairly, Osmond’s free-kick went over while Feltham had a couple of half chances and a series of Clevedon corners came to nothing.

Bridgwater’s main threat came from breakaways from Duffy wide on the right and Ellis’s long throws, but Clevedon continued to press and Elliot Nicholson burst into the box and saw his shot deflected agonisingly across the box with nobody on hand to get a final touch.

Late half-chances for Allen, man of the match Feltham and substitute Joel Bayliss came to nothing and Bridgwater held on to claim the points.

It was a game where Clevedon played well in parts and created a number of chances, but were put off their game and sucked into a battle by the bigger stronger Bridgwater players.

Next up is the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday when the Seasiders travel to Toolstation League Division One side Sherborne Town for a 3pm kick-off and another game limited to 300 fans.

Clevedon Town: Wilkinson; Nicholson; Biggs; Gould (Bayliss 66); Kingdon; Hayer; Murray; Osmond; Ferris; Feltham; Allen.

Attendance 289.