Clevedon Town claim share of spoils from classic game of two halves at Bradford

Clevedon Town claimed a share of the spoils from a classic game of two halves with Toolstation Western League Premier Division rivals Bradford Town on Saturday.

Having lost 3-2 at Winchester City in their FA Cup first qualifying round tie in midweek, they took the lead after only seven minutes as Jay Murray and Morgan Williams combined to set up Ethan Feltham to slot home.

But the hosts hit back as tall striker Shea Manning headed over from Morgan Marsh’s cross, before a corner was not cleared and Aaron Witchell fired home an equaliser.

Archie Ferris was booked for a robust tackle on Jake Brown and the resulting free-kick caused problems before Clevedon were able to clear.

The pressure told on 28 minutes, though, as Ross Lye sent a low cross into the box and saw it find the net, with goalkeeper Harley Wilkinson possibly unsighted.

Wilkinson saved well at the feet of Manning and Lye fired over, before Kurt Hammonds set up Brown for a shot that forced another good save from the Clevedon keeper.

The second half was a different story, though, as Clevedon upped their game and Syd Camper sent Fin Biggs away to find Murray, who fired his shot over.

Mitch Osmond and Murray set up Feltham, but Marku Radovanovic saved well, and Camper’s free-kick hit the wall after Murray was fouled, before Elliot Nicholson fired over.

Wilkinson saved from Lewis Ellington at the other end, before Clevedon levelled on 62 minutes as Biggs was brought down and Camper’s free-kick was fumbled by the keeper for Ferris to touch home the loose ball.

Murray shot just wide before being sent to the sin-bin, but the 10 men of Clevedon continued to dominate and Feltham went close to a third goal.

Bradford almost snatched victory in the fifth minute of injury time when Manning was put clear, but he was thwarted by a brave save from Wilkinson, who was quickly off his line to smother at the striker’s feet.

A draw was probably a fair result ahead of Clevedon’s home game against Shepton Mallet on Wednesday (7.30pm), when their new floodlights will be in action for the first time.

They are then set to play host to Keynsham Town on Saturday (3pm) and travel to Roman Glass St George next Wednesday (October 7).

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Iles, Kingdon, Ferris, Camper, Murray, Osmond (Davies 90), Feltham (Bayliss 86), Williams, Biggs (Hayer 86).