Portishead Town pick up important points at Bishop Sutton

Portishead Town face the camera Archant

Portishead Town picked up three important points at struggling Bishop Sutton in Toolstation Western League Division One on Saturday.

James Clarke provided the inspiration for Posset with a goal and an assist in their 2-1 win in a battle between two sides towards the bottom of the table.

The visitors had a chance to open the scoring on five minutes when Ollie Carter's ball over the top found Callum Westwood, who chipped narrowly wide as Sutton keeper Chris Manns advanced.

George Shanks-Boon was called into action two minutes later to tip Adam Mahdi's well-struck free-kick over the crossbar, but Portishead took the lead on the quarter-hour mark when Joe Cattermole fed Clarke, who beat his man and teed up Eastwood to stroke the ball home from just inside the box.

The hosts had a great chance to level on 30 minutes when Oakley Rawlings was played through on the right and, as the Posset defence chased him wide, he poked the ball to Callum Baker, who fired over from 10 yards.

Sutton were back on terms less than a minute into the second half, though, as a cross from the left saw Baker battle with Nathan Trueman and get just enough on the ball to help it into the net.

But Portishead went close to regaining the lead on 61 minutes when Hamish Hurst played the ball over the top for Eastwood to chase, but his shot was parried behind for a corner by Manns.

Carter then picked the ball up on the edge of the box from the set-piece, but fired the ball over and captain Mitch Osmond then went on a run past a few Sutton tacklers to fire into the arms of Manns on 79 minutes, before Posset claimed their winner two minutes later.

Osmond's trademark delivery from the left was perfect for Clarke, who sent a bullet header into the top corner of the net.

The visitors managed the closing stages well, as they shut Sutton out to secure all three points.

But 14th-placed Posset, after securing their second win in three outings, can expect a tougher test on Saturday as they travel to fourth-placed Wells City, having drawn 1-1 when the sides met only last month.

Portishead: Shanks-Boon, Carter, Cattermole, Clarke, Eastwood, Hurst, Maddern, Osmond, Parsons, Probert, Truman. Substitutes: Coghlan, Lott, O'Keeffe.