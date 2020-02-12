Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey). Archant

Former England captian and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham was among those present to watch Clevedon Town under 18s take on Millfield School Under 18s in a friendly at The Everyone Active Stadium on Wednesday night.

Beckham, who was watching his son Romeo play for Millfield, saw the Stags win the rearranged game 5-3 with Town posting on their Twitter saying it was an 'absolute pleasure' to see the 115-capped English international watching their game.

"The boys were made over you took the time for a photo.

"Massive thanks to Millfield for the friendly and all the best guys."

The under 18s page tweeted:

"Big thank you to @millfieldfoot for the fixture, we wish you all the best for the season.

"On another note it's not everyday you get to meet David beckham, great photo with the squad.

"Great evening well done all involved."