Murray helps Clevedon Town tame Tigers with a double to secure FA Vase triumph

Jay Murray’s superb double earnt Clevedon Town safe passage past Axminster in the FA Vase.

Murray netted in each half of a typical cut and thrust tie at the neat Tiger Way ground to send the Seasiders into the first round proper.

The hosts fielded experienced duo Kai Fisher and Dean Stamp, with a couple of early crosses into the box comfortably dealt with it, but it took a great challenge by Callum Kingdon to halt another attack.

But Clevedon were soon into their stride and scored with their first genuine chance after 12 minutes when a strong headed clearance by Syd Camper was superbly controlled by Murray, taking him clear of the Axminster defence and to calmly slot past keeper Jack Trevissick.

Relying on similar through balls, speedy strikers Murray and Joel Bayliss had the beating of the two big Axminster central defenders and created a host of chances.

Twice in a minute Morgan Davies put Murray through, ending with a shot past the post and another that the keeper spilled but Mitch Osmond following up was unable to take advantage.

Osmond then put a long-range effort over and Bayliss did the same from a Glen Hayer pass, with two further chances for Murray before a cross was headed clear after Osmond and Davies combined at a short corner routine.

Elliot Nicholson had to clear a header off the line at the other end, before Davies hit a powerful shot over after being set up by Bayliss.

Axminster enjoyed their best spell late in the first half as Alex Gray’s shot was well saved low down by Harley Wilkinson, Stamp shot wide from a tight angle and Wilkinson saved well again from a Gray corner.

And they came out with more purpose in the second half, prompted by Gray in midfield and Marcus Fanson out wide, to enjoymore of the play, but without creating many clear chances.

Clevedon calmed the nerves with a second goal on 66 minutes as Kingdon’s free-kick was flicked on by Nicholson and more great control by Murray and an accurate shot across the keeper found the far corner of the net.

Axminster launched high balls into the box late on, but they were comfortably dealt with by Glen Hayer and Wilkinson as Callum Gould and a tired Bayliss spurned late chances to add gloss to the scoreline.

In another busy week Clevedon have home games in the league against Wellington on Wednesday (7.30pm) and close rivals Bridgwater Town on Saturday (3pm).

They will host Wessex League side Whitchurch United in the first round of the Vase on October 31.

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Camper, C Gould, Hayer, Kingdon, Davies (Williams 81), Osmond, Bayliss, Murray, Biggs. Unused subs: Dangerfield, Ferris.