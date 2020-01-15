Ashton & Backwell boss Jones asks team to 'be braver' at Bishop Sutton

Sam Thomas in action for Ashton and Backwell United during their draw with Devizes Town. (Picture: Sarah Robbins) Archant

Ashton & Backwell United manager Stuart Jones has called on his side to 'be braver' ahead of their match with Bishop Sutton this weekend.

The Stags made it six games unbeaten after drawing 1-1 at home to Devizes Town, which has seen them rise to third in the Toolstation Western League Division One table.

But Jones expects another hard match on Saturday, saying: "I'm expecting a very tough game, I'm hoping to take it to them and be positive all over the park. A lot of the players know each other.

"They have good forwards and they're near the bottom, which is a different animal, they're fighting for their lives."

After resigning Conor Biggins from Odd Down, Jones admits bringing back the forward is an 'excellent signing' with 'proven quality' for the club.

"He's assured me he's going to work hard, be coachable and do as I ask," added Jones.

"When a player with quality gives me that response he and I will get on!"

And the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper admits he is looking to bring in two more players to the club with the signing of keeper Rich Duffy and forward Josh Williams from Cadbury Heath to strength their squad after their draw last Saturday.

"We started well," added Jones. 2We sneaked in behind their defence a few times.

"After scoring I thought we may get another one or two. But it didn't materialise and we ended going in level at half time to a stupid goal."

Despite holding out for a draw at the Lancer Scott Stadium, Jones says he wasn't pleased with the result.

"No, not at all," added Jones.

"We didn't pass as much and started to overcomplicate things.

"We took 'pot' shots from a long way out and from tight angles. We could have lost it as they hit the post twice in the last 10 minutes.

"We need to be braver, not throwing bodies on the line, but in terms of being on the ball.

"Sometimes players are marked, but they still need to be able to have the ball on the 'safe side'. Our game is battle first, then pass and move at tempo!

"If we revert to smashing the ball long down the middle it won't work for us."