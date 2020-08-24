Ashton & Backwell, Clevedon and Portishead learn FA competition dates

Ashton & Backwell United, Clevedon Town and Portishead Town have all found out their opponments in the FA Vase, FA Cup and FA Youth Cup.

Posset have been drawn to play Ilfracombe Town in the week commencing September 19 in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase and if they overcome The Bluebirds they will face Bridport or AFC St Austell.

Joining them in the second qualifying round are Ashton & Backwell United, who will travel to Bristol to take on Cadbury Heath, and Clevedon Town who also face an away trip to either Launceston or Axminster Town.

Micky Bell’s Seasiders will travel to Portland United in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup and if they overcome The Blues, Clevedon will take on Sherborne or Street in the preliminary round.

“These competitions are so important, this year more than ever,” said Clevedon Town coach Alex White.

“The FA Cup, from a club’s point for view, are the biggest games of the season because of the prize money involved.

“If you can win one or two, possibly even three games, it can set the club up financially for the season.

“Similarly with the Vase, it’s a genuine chance to get to play at Wembley.

“Being the highest level in the competition, if you can get lucky with favourable home draws the dream of Wembley is possible as we saw with two teams in our division last season before Covid struck.”

Portishead Town coach David Hewittt agreed and said his side are looking forward to playing in the FA Vase again.

“We had a good little run in the Vase last year. We played Odd Down at their place and beat them in extra time, then went away to Torpoint which was a good day out for the lads as a few quid for the club.

“So having Ilfracombe away will be a nice day out again and a good test for the lads.

“It’s great for a side like Portishead to be in the Vase, we are really looking to kick on this year, hopefully get a good cup run and push on in the league

“It’s a great competition and seeing how well Bitton did last season makes you want to push on to be like themselves. It’s a great competition, especially for us smaller clubs.”

Stags manager Stuart Jones says he expects another challenging match for his side, but is looking forward to when they travel to Bristol in October.

“It’s a good but tough game, we played them a few years ago in a County Cup competition, Mitch (Hodge) has gone there, he knows all about us, it isn’t the best draw, in respect to them, because we know they are going to be pretty strong this year,” said Jones.

“We will get on with it and we look forward to playing the teams above, it is what it is.

“We want to pit our wits against the teams above us, we want to see how close we are to them at the same time. It’s a good game, it’s not the game I would have asked for.

“We have been given a tough draw, they may say it’s a potential bannana skin for them as well. We know a lot of their players, they have had a chnage in manager, he has taken all his golden boys from Longwood Green.

“If we do manage to get past them we get a chance to progress, it’s a tough draw and hopefully we can go there, put in a good performance and show people the gap is not to big between the two divisions. We know a lot of Cadbury Heath because of all the Longwood Green players that have gone there.

“Progressing would be nice but it’s not the priority. Obviously with the golden egg at the end playing at Wembley, but it should be interesting.”

Clevedon Town have also been drawn to play Truro City in the FA Youth Cup preliminary round and if they get through will take on local rival Portishead Town in the first qualifying round.

White added: “The FA Youth Cup is an incredible tournament and one that has given us national recognition in the past when we made it to the third round proper and hosted Manchester City.

“It’s one all players remember forever and is a great platform for young players to test themselves against academy sides if you can get a good run.

“Unfortunately for all three competitions we have very long away trips but we are looking forward to the days out.”