Ashton & Backwell 2 Cheddar 0

PUBLISHED: 08:14 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 27 February 2020

Tom Press opens the scoring for Ashton & Backwell during their victory over Cheddar. (Picture: Backwell Camera Club).

Tom Press opens the scoring for Ashton & Backwell during their victory over Cheddar. (Picture: Backwell Camera Club).

Ashton & Backwell United closed in on the promotion places as they continued their good run of form and made it five wins in a row with a 2-0 victory over local rivals Cheddar at the Lancer Scott Stadium.

Callum Townsend heads home Ashton & Backwell's secnd against Cheddar from Tom Rich's corner. (Picture: Backwell Camera Club).

The Stags, who were missing five key players and brought in reserve players Jordan Bishop and Sam Hemmings, got both their goals from Charlie Rich corners as Tom Press opened the scoring early in the game before Callum Townsend headed home just before half-time.

Townsend was denied his second and A&B's third after Tom Creed superbly saved his effort while at the other end Lewis Coombes got down to block Adam Jones's strike as Stuart Jones's side picked up three points to move up to fourth in the Toolstation Western League Division One table.

Despite passing an inspection earlier in the morning, the heavy pitch and strong wind made passing difficult, but the home side found the back of the net after four minutes.

Rich's delivery provided a goalmouth scramble, but centre-back Press found the back of the net from close range.

A&B doubled their lead following another Rich corner two minutes before half-time, as top scorer Townsend headed home at the back post.

Townsend went close again from 12 yards, but Creed got down to save well from the forward's fierce drive.

Shaun Potter's side, who came into the encounter with back-to-back league away wins, looked to find a way back into the game and with the paring of Adam Wright and Jones, who had scored 63 goals last season, they had a chance.

Jones would indeed have the best opportunity, but Coombes mad a double save from Cheddar's forward as A&B's shot-stopper kept a clean sheet on his return from injury.

The Stags are now 11 games unbeaten ahead of next week's trip to Corsham Town.

