Ashton & Backwell continue unbeaten run with battling draw against Devizes Town

Sam Thomas attempts to close down a Devizes Town attack during their 1-1 draw. (Picture: Sarah Robbins.) Sarah Robbins

Asthon & Backwell United stretched their unbeaten run in Toolstation Western League Division One to six games after after claming a hard fought draw with Devizes Town.

Jacob Spence on the ball during their match with Devizes Town. (Picture: Sarah Robbins) Jacob Spence on the ball during their match with Devizes Town. (Picture: Sarah Robbins)

Harry Walker had opened the scoring early on for the Stags when he guided the ball into the far corner to give the home side the dream start.

However, the visitors, who hit the post three times during the game, equalised on the stroke of half time through Oscar Wesbter.

Both sides had chances for a winner, but there was nothing to seperate them as the match ended all sqaure.

With strong winds blowing and a very workmanlike Devizes side difficult to break down, the hosts opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

A 70-yard pass from goalkeeper Liam Jacques found Walker in space on the left of the Town box and after seeing Martin Mitchell off his line, he guided the ball into the far corner.

Throughout the half both Calum Townsend and Saul Jarrett were very busy and threatening up front, but were unable to trouble Mitchell.

At the other end Jacques had to dive at Sam Dodds' feet, before saving well from Luke Enderby's low free-kick on 37 minutes.

But, The Town clawed themselves back level a minute before the interval after Webster, out on the left, saw his wayward cross drift over the head of Jacques, before striking the far upright and ending up in the back of the net.

The second half began with Robbie White having to be at his best to tackle Walker in the box, whilst James White tested Mitchell after a fine three-man move involving Jarrett, Townsend and Sam Thomas.

With the game closing out, Spence's header from a Townsend corner at speed saw Mitchell tip his effort over the bar.

Then with time running out, Robbie Mitchell went close to a winner in the 88th minute as he pounced on a error by the back four, but could only see his effort come crashing off the post.

In the fifth minute of injury time, Mitchell went close again after another defensive lapse which saw the substitute's attempt come back off the woodwork with the last kick of a pulsating contest.

The point ensures A&B remain third in the table, ahead of facing Bishops Sutton at Lake View this Saturday.