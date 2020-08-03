AFC Nailsea six-a-side tournament is a success

AFC Nailsea's annual 6-a-side tournament was a success at the weekend

AFC Nailsea’s annual six-a-side tournament proved a success at the weekend, raising much needed funds for kit for the 2020-21 season.

The tournament was able to take place in line with contact sports being able to start on August 1 and the club’s Covid-19 officer, Ian Ridge, working hard to comply with all FA guidance.

A total of 14 teams took part and enjoyed the day, with the final between KVFC and Long Ashton.

A spokesperson said: “The spirit amongst all that took part was a pleasure to see especially when football gets some negative publicity.

“Many thanks to Nailsea School for the use of their facilities, their support and assistance on the day and for the volunteers manning the registration tent and providing the barbeque.

“Special thanks to James Collard and Gareth Hirst who refereed the majority of the games.”

AFC Nailsea is about to start its 16th season and anyone interested in attending free training sessions or joining the club can contact secretary Karen Ridge on 07745 808697.