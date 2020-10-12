AFC Nailsea net late point in eight-goal thriller

AFC Nailsea players listen to their manager Archant

A late goal from Connor Hance earnt AFC Nailsea a 4-4 draw at St George EIG on Saturday.

Ross Sharp and Dan Vick made inroads from wide positions early on, but AFC fell behind when a cross was converted at the far post.

Will Bellotti put Vick in on the right soon after and his deep cross found Sharp to level, before Chris Malone challenged the keeper at a Sharp corner and Ben Healey lashed home from close range.

EIG drew level when a shot from the edge of the box beat Ian Ridge, who had made a superb save earlier.

And the hosts went 3-2 up before half time when Liam Pegg was adjudged to have handled in the box and the penalty was fired into the left corner.

Ben Draper replaced Vick in the second half, but AFC were caught on the counter as the EIG striker rounded Ridge and saw a scuffed effort beat Hance and captain Dan House.

The visitors were given a lifeline when Sharp chased a long pass and was fouled by the EIG keeper and a defender, before converting the spot-kick.

Manager Rob Ridge sent on fresh legs Jack Allan and Mick Vickers to replace Healey and Sharp and AFC got their reward following a late corner when man of the match House crossed from the right and Hance headed into the far corner.

EIG had penalty claims waved away and had a man sent off for his protests, with another shown a red card after the final whistle.

AFC Nailsea: Ridge, Smith, Hance, House, Waterson, Bellotti, Pegg, Vick (Draper 60), Healey (Allan 75), Sharp (Vickers 75), Malone.