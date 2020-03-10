Ashton & Backwell United fall to first defeat in 12 games against Lebeq United

Saul Jarret is denied by Tyler Edmonds during their defeat to Lebeq United. (Picture: Jo Sheperd.) Archant

Ashton & Backwell United fell to a first defeat since November as first-half efforts from Tyler Davis and Elan Plummer handed Lebeq United a 2-0 win in Toolstation Western League Division One.

Charlie Saunders heads for goal in their defeat to Lebeq United. (Picture: Jo Sheperd.) Charlie Saunders heads for goal in their defeat to Lebeq United. (Picture: Jo Sheperd.)

Stags went into the game on an 11-game unbeaten run but lacking defenders Jacob Spence and Joe Bishop as they switched to a four-man back line.

Sam Thomas returned from injury, filling in at centre-back, as the home side looked to continue their promotion push.

They started the brighter, as Josh Williams snatched the ball in the Lebeq box but saw his shot tipped over by Tyler Edmunds.

But the pendulum swung the other way on 10 minutes when a poor clearance ricocheted off a Stags player and was picked up by Plummer, who moved the ball swiftly to the feet of Davis in the left corner of the penalty area, where he controlled and drove the ball home for the first goal.

Connor Biggins in action for Ashton and Backwell during thier game with Lebeq United. (Picture Jo Sheperd. Connor Biggins in action for Ashton and Backwell during thier game with Lebeq United. (Picture Jo Sheperd.

Lebeq might have doubled their lead but for a goal-saving tackle on Davies from Tom Press, however he went from hero to villain in the 23rd minute as he brought down Plummer in the area, who stepped up to convert the penalty.

Saul Jarrett swept wide on the right before picking out Calum Townsend, but he could not keep his header down.

And seven minutes before the interval Williams won the ball from Cornwall on the left of the away box and knocked it across to Jarrett, whose shot was kept out by Campbell.

Conor Biggins went closer on 43 minutes when his free-kick was well saved by Edmunds, but Njozi could have made it 3-0 after he drove hard from 30 yards out, with a wicked deflection drawing a sharp save from Lewis Coombes.

The rest of the match was quite scrappy with little real quality.

Jarrett continued to harass and substitute Walker impressed on the left, making chances late on for Jones and Devoy.

Brown's cross found Davis, only for him to hit the crossbar, but with Sawyers and Campbell in control and James Hall lively in midfield, the Stags were given few opportunities.

When Press went off injured, all substitutes having been used, the Stags played the last 15 minutes with 10 men, making their task impossible to achieve.

Defeat makes their trip to fellow promotion challengers Radstock Town even more of a must-win game on Saturday.