Ashton & Backwell United start pre-season schedule at home to Mendip Broadwalk.

Ashton & Backwell United will begin their pre-season schedule at home behind closed doors next month.

All levels of football ended in March due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, but with the easing of lockdown rules, the sport is allowed to play again with guidelines in place.

The Stags will play a total of eight friendlies and will host Mendip Broadwalk on August 1 at 3pm.

Three consecutive away games follow when Stuart Jones’ side travel to AEK Boco, Highridge United and Keynsham Town.

The Lancer Scott Stadium will then welcome Bridgwater on Saturday August 15, before the Toolstation Western League Division One side are back on the road again when they they face Chipping Sodbury Town and Vauxhall Motors.

A&B will then end their run of eight matches when they host Bristol Manor Farm on Friday August 28 at 7.45pm.

“It is what we all wanted and needed in some cases,” said boss Jones.

“Pre-season is going to be hectic as the league have said you can play games from August 1 and then the season starts four weeks later, which is a bit ‘turbo’, but we will manage it best we can. It just means we are behind schedule.”

Friendlies: v Mendip Broadwalk, Lancer Scott Stadium, Saturday August 1, 3pm; v AEK Boco, Greenbank Road Playing Fields, Tuesday August 4, 7.30pm; v Highridge United, Lakemead Grove, Saturday August 8, 3pm; v Keynsham Town, Crownfield, Tuesday August 11, 7.45pm; v Bridgwater Town, Lancer Scott Stadium, Saturday August 15, 3pm; v Chipping Sodbury Town, The Ridings, Wednesday August 19, 7.30pm; v Vauxhall Motors, Rivacre Park, Saturday August 22, 3pm; v Bristol Manor Farm, Lancer Scott Stadium, Friday August 28, 7.30pm.