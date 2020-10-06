Ashton & Backwell United score three times in final 20 to record six wins in a row

Joe Bishop's header for Ashton & Backwell United saw the Stags take the lead against Radstock Town. Picture Mike West Archant

Ashton & Backwell United scored three goals in the final 20 minutes as they came from behind to beat Radstock Town 3-1 in Toolstation Western League Division One at the Lancer Scott Stadium to make it six wins in a row.

Stuart Jones’ side have come on leaps and bounds since their opening day defeat at Calne Town and faced their toughest task yet against The Miners who, like the Stags, were in the top six when last season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, in very wet conditions.

The visitors had won three of their last five matches and started strongly with top scorer James Rustel having two good shots in the first 10 minutes, with one well saved by Lewis Coombes and the other brilliantly blocked by Bishop.

After soaking up all the visitors’ pressure, 18-year-old Bradley Skidmore, on his home full debut, scored from eight yards out but the teenager’s effort was disallowed for offside

And Nathan Lewis Farquharson’s side opened the scoring on 20 minutes when a low cross from Omar Simpson found Rustell, whose good first touch gave him space and he was able to shoot low into left corner, giving Coombes no chance.

Despite going behind A&B finished the first half stronger, with Jacob Spence heading just wide from a corner before Jamie White pounced onto a loose ball in a goalmouth scramble and his shot was blocked on the line.

After the restart, second-half substitute Regan Sollers’ wonderful 30-yard diagonal cross was met by the head of Jordon Scadding but Radstock keeper Jack Scrivens tipped his effort over the bar.

And from the subsequent corner, White’s right-footed shot forced another good save from Scrivens, who again prevented White from getting on the scoresheet when tipping a fierce 30-yard drive around the post before the Stags finally equalised.

Industrious striker George Jones won a tackle just inside the visitors’ half and outpaced the defence, with his left-foot shot from the edge of the box sliding under the advancing Scrivens into the right hand corner of the net.

The hosts then took the lead, as a wonderfully struck free-kick out on left found centre-back Joe Bishop at the far post and his powerful header gave Scrivens no chance as it flew into the top left corner.

Ben Jones then saw his low cross parried out by Scrivens into path of Sol Jarret and he made no mistake for his fifth goal in five games as A&B moved three points clear at the top of the table.

The Stags are back in action on Saturday when they host Cadbury Heath in the FA Vase at 3pm.