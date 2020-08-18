Pre-season: Asthon & Backwell United pick up 3-2 win at Bridgwater Town

Bridgwater Town's Fairfax Park. Picture: Debbie Gould. Archant

Pre-season friendlies are more about performance than results but Ashton & Backwell United managed a good performance and fine result over Bridgwater Town on Saturday.

It was a marked improvement from Tuesday’s disappointing 5-0 defeat at Keynsham Town, where manager Stuart Jones was very disappointed with his side in the final 20 minutes as they conceded three goals.

Despite fielding a depleted first-team squad, which featured five players from the reserves, The Stags didn’t look out of place against Bridgwater.

The visitors started well and should’ve drawn first blood when captain and regular top goalscorer Jack Taylor blasted over from 15 yards when well-placed.

Once A&B settled down and showed a bit more confidence they upped their pace as the game resembled a Western League encounter with tackles flying in on a wet surface and James White and Saul Jarrat both tested Jake Viney in the Robins’ goal.

The hosts opened the scoring from a well-taken corner after impressive debutant Lee Scadding’s cross was powerfully headed home from close range by Joe Bishop and a clumsy challenge by Jordan Greenwood led to a penalty which Callum Townsend converted.

Within a minute Bridgwater were awarded their own penalty when Sam Thomas was adjudged to have handled in the box and Llewellyn tucked the spot-kick away to make it 2-1 at half-time.

From the restart the lively Jarrat twice went close before seeing an effort deflect onto a post but Jordan Scadding prodded home to make it 3-1.

Sam Towler hit the crossbar with a free-kick from the edge of the area before Tom Ellis and Taylor went close and Towler’s long range volley was pushed away by Lewis Coombs.

But he could do little when substitute Dave Pearse was fouled in the area and Llewellyn stuck away the third spot-kick.

The home side had further good opportunities to increase their lead as the dangerous Sol Jarrett broke through but shot wide of the target.

A couple of minutes later in a similar situation he shot across the face of the goal to force Viney into another good save before 18-year-old substitute Bradley Skidmore went clear on goal but Viney rushed out to make a good save.

Preparations continue as A&B travel to Chipping Sodbury on Wednesday, then take on their reserves on before they finish their pre-season program on August 27 with a home game versus Bristol Manor Farm.