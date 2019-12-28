Ashton and Backwell record back to back wins after 2-1 win over Portishead Town

Ashton and Backwell United ended 2019 with a competitive local derby victory over Portishead Town at the Lancer Scott Stadium.

A quiet first half was bought into life with two goals in the last five minutes.

Joe Bishop opened the scoring from the penalty spot before George Parsons prodded in from the edge of the area.

Billy Devoy restored the home side's lead four minutes into the second half but the Stags held on to make it back to back wins.

A slow start to the game saw Possest go close to opening the scoring from a corner won by James Clarke of Bishop.

And from the set piece Liam Villis saw his shot cleared off the line.

Moments later Devoy, after two bites of the cherry, saw his cross headed over by Paul Uppington.

Then at the other end Villis and Clarke combined well with the latter seeing his low shot comfortably gathered by Liam Jacques.

Clarke then burst forward and after seeing his first effort blocked, his second shot was well saved by Jacques before the game had it's first goal in the 38th minute.

Jones picked up a lose ball and strolled into the area and was bought down by Hamish Hurst, allowing Bishop to send George Shanks-Boom the wrong way from the spot.

But, the visitors didn't give up and went into half time all square.

Ollie Carter's free kick near the touchline found Parsons and the defender did well to control it before curling home from the edge of the area.

Both teams came out in the second half seeking the all important second goal and it was Stuart Jones's men who grabbed their second of the afternoon.

James White's fed the ball down the right to Devoy and the full back cross come shot nestled into the back of the net to spark wild celebrations and send the fans into raptures.

However, after Joe Lott tangled with Jones, Lott collided with the fence on the side of the pitch leaving both parities unhappy.

After the incident, which had forced Lott to go off, saw at one point frustrations threaten to boil over but after everything calmed down, it was the visitors who looked the more dangerous of the two sides.

And after Jacuqes saved well from Clarke, substitute Saul Jarrett saw his low shot saved by Shanks-Boon.

But the day belonged to A and B as they held on to take all three points ahead of travelling to Lebeq United on the 4th January, while Portishead host Corsham United on the same day.

Ashton and Backwell United:

Liam Jacques, Billy Devoy, (Charlie Saunders, 83) Miles Hardidge, Joe Bishop, Tom Press, (Harry Walker, 65), Jacob Spence, Sam Thomas, Connor Saunders, Paul Uppington, George Jones (Saul Jarrett, 71), and James White

Portishead Town:

George Shanks-Boon, Ollie Carter, Alex O'Keefe, George Parsons, Joe Lott, (Ross Probert, 62), Hamish Hurst, Louie Elliot, Mitch Osmond (C), Liam Villis, Dan Parslow, 69) James Clarke and Callum Eastwood, (Jake Keedwell, 73)

Attendance: 108