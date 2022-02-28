Five-star Nailsea & Tickenham run riot at Chard Town

Nailsea & Tickenham have now gone 21 games unbeaten after Saturday's win at Chard Town. - Credit: Paul Harden

Nailsea & Tickenham put in another dominant display in a 5-1 win at Chard Town to stretch their unbeaten run to 21 games in the Somerset League Premier Division.

Jacob O’Donnell scored the first goal, having originally been flagged offside, after the referee consulted with the linesman.

O’Donnell claimed his second minutes later with the quickfire Swags now in full flow before the SM Power-sponsored man of the match completed a 10-minute hat-trick as he poked in the third.

The hosts hit back before half time as Liam Cleal rounded the keeper and capitalised on a rare mistake to slot home.

But Joe Berry got Nailsea & Tickenham's fourth after the restart before the dominant visitors had the opportunity for a fifth, but Luke Osgood put a penalty wide of the mark.

Substitute Oli Wilcox did get a fifth for the Swags in injury time to cap a frustrating day for Chard.

Nailsea & Tickenham's brilliant win means they are now just four points behind leaders Mendip Broadwalk with four games in hand.

The Swags go again at Fryth Way against Burnham in the Men’s Senior Cup on Saturday.