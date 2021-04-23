First half-century for Lympsham & Belvedere 'all clicked into place' says Taylor

Published: 10:30 AM April 23, 2021

Half-centurions Tom Gooding, left, and Andy Taylor, right. during their pre-season friendly at Uphill Castle. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Lympsham & Belvedere’s Andy Taylor said scoring his first ever half-century for the club “all clicked into place” during their pre-season friendly at Uphill Castle.

Usually a bowler, Taylor scored 53, including four fours and three sixes, but Uphill picked up the win by 44 runs after bowling out L&B for 204.

“It was good to get in, I’ve batted a few times beforehand and I’ve always enjoyed it," said Taylor.

“It’s a nice pitch to play on for a pre-season game ,it was really well done. It just all clicked into place.”

Like Taylor, Tom Gooding scored a half-century and got to 60, which included 10 fours.

“It’s pleasing. Obviously it would be better if it was league cricket, although friendlies are still friendlies,” Gooding said.

“It’s always nice to get runs and get the feel back of hitting the ball around the park.

“It’s just the enjoyment of cricket, it’s nice to get runs and hopefully set you off for a good season.

“Getting runs on the board as a batsman gives you that confidence next week and hopefully you can go on.

“The pitch played really well, for a pre-season friendly they have done a great job down here and hopefully we can use this a stepping stone and move in the right direction.”

And Gooding was full of praise for his batting partner, adding: “Andy came out at the right time really. I was just trying to see the innings through and Andy came out and smashed it everywhere.

"He got us in a position where we could win the game, it wasn’t to be but those things happen in pre-season. It’s just about getting everyone a game and getting back out in the middle and enjoying cricket again.”

For both players to return to club cricket has given them a boost following last season’s delayed campaign due to Coronavirus pandemic.

They finished top of Bubble Four with 195 points from their seven games in a shortened 2020 season and Taylor said: “It’s fantastic and I think there is not a club cricketer in the land who doesn’t want to be playing cricket right now.

“The fact we’ve got it back on and with all the Covid protocols in place was really enjoyable to get back out and play some cricket."

Gooding continued: “What they have done getting the protocols, the rules in place for everyone to get back and play cricket is just brilliant news for everyone really.

“There’s no cricketer out there who doesn’t want to play a full and competitive season. Although last season we played a season it wasn’t quite as competitive as people would have liked but it’s brilliant to get back out there."

On Saturday, L&B travel to Bristol to play Harptree Villages CC, the first time the Somerset League Division Two side have played them since before becoming Lympsham & Belvedere

Gooding said: “There is a bit of competitiveness there for sure between some of the players who played the game previously. It will be a really good challenge for us, a team above us and hopefully we can come out on top next week but we will have to wait and see.”