Ferris' hat-trick helps Clevedon Town pick up first league win since October

Archie Ferris' hat-trick for Clevedon Town against Street was his second treble of the season after scoring three in the Seasiders' 5-0 win over Bridport in October. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Archie Ferris scored a hat-trick to help Clevedon Town pick up their first win in five Toolstation Western League games with a 4-1 victory over Street at the Everyone Active Stadium on Monday.

Street went in front on nine minutes when Harry Foster’s far post header from Jordan Lovibond’s cross was brilliantly kept out by Town goalkeeper Luca Smith, but he could do nothing to stop Allesandro Constanza’s follow-up.

However, Clevedon were back on level terms seven minutes later when the lively Freddie King, out on the left, set up Mitch Osmond for a teasing cross which Ferris headed beyond former Clevedon goalkeeper Harley Wilkinson in to the back of the net.

On 34 minutes Wilkinson’s save from another King shot went over for a corner and Town took full advantage when Camper’s great cross from Osmond’s short corner saw Ferris get in front of his marker and deftly head the ball over Wilkinson to put Clevedon 2-1 up at half-time.

Clevedon grew in confidence and were much sharper at the start of the second-half and they could have increased their lead when a great Elliot Nicholson tackle and pass found Camper who put King through only to shoot wide.

On 56 minutes it was 3-1 when Osmond's fantastic free-kick was nodded on by Ferris and Glen Hayer at the far post was able to touch the ball past Wilkinson.

Street rode their luck on 63 minutes when King’s shot rebounded off the bar and hit Ferris on the line before being hacked clear.

Just after that the returning Ethan Feltham replaced Camper and the forward determined run down the left saw him bundled over by Stafford in the box.

Having missed his previous spot kick, this time Ferris confidently blasted the ball into the roof of the net to complete his second treble of the season and put the Seasiders 4-1 in front with left and their first win in the league since October.

"We had to show good character after being caught on the back foot a bit but after that we controlled the game really well," said manager Alex White.

"I’m pleased for Archie who has converted himself into a good centre forward and added goals to his game and the way he hit the top corner with that penalty today will give him confidence for the next one."

Clevedon are without a game next Saturday, with their next game against Mousehole on January 8.

