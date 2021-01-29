Ferris gets help from Clevedon Town fans

Published: 1:00 PM January 29, 2021

Clevedon Town have rallied round to help injured player Archie Ferris, who has been sidelined since the game at Roman Glass St George in early October.

Ferris was landed with an unexpected bill during his ongoing treatment, but the club submitted an insurance claim on his behalf which was accepted, and he is now undergoing a treatment programme leading up to his required operation.

Unfortunately, the costs of an MRI scan, which was necessary to diagnose the exact problem in the first place, were not covered and Ferris ended up with a bill of nearly £300.

However, contributions from the Friends of Clevedon Town, Seasiders supporters and the club have ensured he will not end up out of pocket.

Supporter Colin Higgins said: "Archie is a great asset to the club and has stayed involved during the period of his injury.

"Archie actively helped out with an entertaining and, for supporters, enlightening input from a player into the matchday Twitter feed. For fans, this player interaction is so important and appreciated by all who read and laughed at his commentary.

"Funding the scan himself shows his desire to come back."

Seasiders manager Micky Bell showed his appreciation for the club’s support for a key player, adding: "Well done all – a really nice gesture all round!"

A grateful Ferris said: "Thank you so much to everyone at the club. I can’t believe how caring and nice the club is, due to all the volunteers and everyone who runs the club.

"I look forward to getting fit and hopefully next season we will win the league! Thanks to everyone and hopefully see you all soon."