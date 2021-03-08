International Women's Day: Fearless Women in Football

Published: 11:56 AM March 8, 2021

To mark International Women's Day a podcast titled The Game Changers: Fearless Women in Football is being broadcast - Credit: Carver PR

To mark International Women's Day (March 8), a group of 24 women will share their stories in The Game Changers: Fearless Women in Football podcast.

Players past and present, such as Kelly Smith and Steph Houghton, and others from behind the scenes like Sue Campbell and Jane Purdon, will talk about those who have paved the way, as the Barclays FA Women's Super League celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Those to feature include:

Kelly Smith: Widely regarded as one of the greatest-ever female players, Kelly Smith MBE is England women's record goal scorer and four-time Women's Premier League winner with Arsenal Women.

Sue Campbell: Director of Women's Football at The FA and regarded by many as one of the most respected women in sport. Baroness Sue Campbell is former CEO at the National Coaching Foundation and The Youth Sports Trust and Chair of UK Sport from 2003 and 2013.

Jane Purdon: Jane Purdon leads Women in Football as its CEO. A qualified lawyer, Jane has worked at the highest level of football and sport. As Head of Governance and Leadership at UK Sport, Jane oversaw the creation of the Code for Sports Governance.

Sian Massey-Ellis: As one of England's highest profile female match officials, working the Premier League and EFL, Sian has been a real trailblazer for female officials, appointed to matches in the Football League Trophy, UEFA Women's Champions League, the FIFA Women's World Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Jill Scott: Football legend Jill Scott MBE has 150 caps for England and plays for Man City. She's played in four World Cups and was part of Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics.

Mary Harvey: A goalkeeper for the US Women's National Soccer team, winning both the World Cup and Olympic Gold. As former Director of Development at FIFA, Mary did much to drive gender reforms, and the work she did still has a huge global impact for the women's game.

Shelley Kerr: The manager of the Scotland women's team who led them to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 2019.

Gail Newsham: Having spent almost three decades telling the story of the Dick, Kerr Ladies - arguably the most important team in the history of women's football. Gail is the author of 'In A League of Their Own!'

Rachel Yankey: An incredible winger, Arsenal legend Rachel Yankey MBE was the first professional female player registered in England, and went on to become one of the country's most successful and well known footballers.

Emma Hayes: Hugely successful football manager at Chelsea Women, who also coached in the US. She led her team to the Barclays FA Women's Super League title again in the 2019/20 season.

Heather Rabbatts: Dame Heather Rabbatts is a businesswoman whose career has covered law, government, sport and media, including high profile positions at the Football Association, Millwall Football Club, the BBC and Channel 4.

Rimla Akhtar: Former Chair of the Muslim Women's Sport Foundation and the first Muslim woman to sit on the FA Council. Awarded an MBE for her 'contribution to equality and diversity in sport'.

Rose Reilly: One of Scotland's greatest ever footballers. Eight league titles, World Player of the Year award, four golden boots, a professional career in France and Italy and a World Cup medal.

Ebru Kosal: Former CEO at Galatasaray, the first woman to be elected to the Executive Board of the European Club Association and the first, and only, female General Secretary of the Turkish Football Federation. Ebru is now Chair of Women in Football.

Stacey Copeland: Former England football player turned professional boxer. European silver medalist and three-time national champion and the first British woman to win the Commonwealth title.

Moya Doff: One of the most influential women in global sport. Moya served on the board of Football Federation Australia and Asian football's governing body, before she became one of the first women to join the FIFA Council.

Steph Houghton: Captain of the Lionesses and Man City with over 100 appearances for England. Steph led Man City to two Women's FA Cups, three Continental Cup successes and the Barclays FA Women's Super League titles, as well as landing the PFA's Merit Award in 2019.

Hope Powell: Former England Women's Football manager and the first woman to be awarded a UEFA Pro License. The second woman to be inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame, following in the footsteps of the legendary Lily Parr.

Casey Stoney: Manager at Man United Women, Casey was capped over 100 times for England and captained the Lionesses and Team GB during the London 2012 Olympics.

Kelly Simmons: Director of the Women's Professional Game at the FA, Kelly leads the transformation of professional women's football in England.

Maggie Murphy: General Manager of Lewes FC Women, having previously worked at Amnesty International, Transparency International and Sport Integrity Global Alliance. Maggie is also a Director of Equal Playing Field, a charity dedicated to advancing women's equality in sport.

Jo Tongue: Football Agent, Director of Women in Football and a campaigner for equality in sport and the media. Former editor of 606, BBC 5Live's flagship football phone in show and now CEO of Tongue Tied Management.

Jacqui Oatley: The first female commentator on Match of the Day, Jacqui presented the BBC's flagship sports news show Sportsweek, hosted Euros and World Cups for the BBC and ITV and now hosts football and darts for ITV and the Sunday Supplement for Sky.

Eniola Aluko: Professional footballer, media personality, lawyer and philanthropist and now best-selling author, Eniola's high profile racism case against the FA led to critical reforms within the sport.