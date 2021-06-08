Fine wins for Failand, followed by a thrilling Sunday tie!

Published: 3:00 PM June 8, 2021

Matchwinners Brad MacRitchie (left) and Everton Burke (right) scoring for Failand - Credit: Mark Day

Failand moved clear at the top of the Bristol & District Division Three table with a three-run win at Hambrook.

They slipped to 42-4 against their nearest challengers, but Ali McArthur (15), Mike Stuart (22) and Rashid Mahmood (14) moved the score to 82-5 on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Four wickets then fell for just one run to leave them 83-9, but Sam Gunaratne (12) and captain Sam Buckley lifted the score to 95, as Mitch Vardy finished with 5-21.





Failand bowled and fielded with great energy and spirit in reply, with Obaid Khan’s three quick wickets at the outset giving them hope and Tony Lippe adding another to make it 45-4.

Wickets continued to fall, to captain Buckley (3-22) and Khan (4-27) leaving Hambrook eight down and 12 runs short.

Lippe (2-15) trapped another victim LBW to set up a thrilling finale and Mahmood (1-2) delivered a superb delivery, taking the top of off stump to seal victory and spark great celebrations from the Failand players!

The seconds batted first against St Mary Redcliffe, with Joe Marsden (54) and Dan Edson (48) putting on 109.

Amir Yacoob (28) added to the score, before Brad MacRitchie hit an unbeaten 81 to accelerate the score to 242-5.

St Mary came out of the blocks fast in reply, before Harry Jamieson (1-19) pegged them back.

And Everton Burke produced a devastating spell of five wickets in four overs to leave the hosts reeling on 49-6.

The bowling was then shared around, allowing a recovery to 119-7, before Burke came back to add two more wickets to his haul to finish with 7-13 and seal an 86-run win.

Sunday's match with Oldbury-On-Severn ended in a thrilling tie, after 10-man Failand pegged their rivals back to 145.

Yacoob and Gunaratne took a wicket a piece before change bowlers Steve Phippen (4-34) and Mahmood (3-29) bowled superbly to dismiss the home side in 22 overs.

Dan Edson (19), Oli Dale (14) and Omar Khan (21) gave Failand a solid platform, but from 51-1 wickets began to fall, leaving them 72-6 and a long way off.

However, Gunaratne (39 not out) and Yacoob (17) put on 40 for the seventh wicket, ensuring Failand tied the match with a single off the last ball.