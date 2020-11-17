Elliot Nicholson awarded Clevedon Town's Goal of the Month for October

Published: 11:25 AM November 17, 2020

Elliot Nicholson lines up his goal of the month shot against Bridport on October 24. - Credit: Clevedon Town FC

Just before lockdown Clevedon Town set up a goal of the month competition.

The first winner turned out to be marauding full-back Elliot Nicholson with a spectacular shot from just outside the box against Bridport on October 24.

After all the votes were collected on all platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Nicholson’s strike came out on top in a tight contest featuring seven excellent goals.

In second place was Sam Iles for one of his goals against Keynsham and in third was Ethan Feltham’s goal against Whitchurch United in the FA Vase.

Nicholson’s goal was his first this season, but he is always a danger coming forward from the back and he has eight goals so far in his Seasiders career.

"I really enjoy playing for the club, the management and our loyal supporters so I’m glad to be able to repay them all in any way I can and it was great to get on the scoresheet," said Nicholson.

"I scored a few from distance like that last season but I was pleased to see that one fly into the top corner. I’ve been working hard and feel like I’ve been playing well and the week before against Bridgwater I hit the underside of the crossbar and was denied by two good saves by the keeper.

"But more importantly for the team it was a good time to score to kill the game off and to secure a win which continued our impressive run of consecutive victories."